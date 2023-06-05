97.9’s Newest Personality Incognito Touches Down in H-Town!!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Incognito is the new on-air talent to join The Box Family. Weeknights 6-11p, he and DJ Misses will bring you music, trending news and the NUMBER 1 game show on airwaves. Posted on The Corner Premieres Monday, June 5th on 97.9!!

TAP HERE TO LISTEN LIVE

POSTED ON THE CORNER

Weekdays 6-11PM on 979!

Posted on the Corner can be described as a party on the radio where the listener is the star. This fast paced show keeps the audience entertained with features such as Top 7 Countdown, Posted on the Corner Trivia, Trending Topics and so much more. All of the features provide an opportunity for the audience to be involved and feel as though they are part of the show. This element of inclusion has been a proven success within the show.

Incognito started his radio career by calling into his hometown radio station to represent his high school which strategically set him up for the opportunity of a lifetime. Starting his on-air career in Columbus, Georgia, Incognito would build his career in a handful of radio markets before landing a job in Atlanta. To date, his show Posted on the Corner was consistently crowned the #1 Night Show. Incognito’s mission is to help individuals and families in underserved communities. His mantra of “Play Hard, Work Harder” is something he lives by in his career and personal life