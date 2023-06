The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

H-Town legend Paul Wall teams up with rising star That Mexican OT and Drodi for this new banger called “Johnny Dang.” Now if you know anything about the history of Houston you already know Johnny is a fixture in the city and he and Paul roll tight. So it was dope that both Johnny and Paul gave their blessing to the next generation of artists, with Paul sliding on the track and Johnny making a cameo for the official video.