HISD Free Summer Meal Program for Children Begins June 6

The Houston Independent School District’s Summer Meal Program is an annual initiative that provides nutritious meals to children in the Houston area during the summer months. The program serves as a valuable resource for families who may struggle to provide meals for their children when school is out of session.

By offering breakfast and lunch at more than 195 schools throughout the district, the program helps ensure that children have access to healthy and balanced meals every weekday. Children between the ages of one and 18 are eligible to participate, and there is no need to be enrolled in summer school or provide any paperwork, registration, or proof of income.

The program runs from June 6 to July 3 at most campuses, with some extending the program until later in July. Parents are encouraged to call their school or the Nutrition Services Department to confirm serving times.

All meals provided by HISD are nutritionally balanced, meeting the dietary guidelines recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Nutritious meals are essential for children’s growth and development, and HISD is committed to ensuring that every child in the district has access to healthy meals, especially during the summer months.

HISD’s Nutrition Services Department works hard to prepare and serve over 1.3 million meals during the summer to Houston-area children. By providing this valuable resource, HISD hopes to help families provide their children with nutritious meals, leading to healthier and happier kids.

For more information about the Free Summer Meals Program, including serving times and locations, contact HISD’s Nutrition Services Department at 713-491-5944.