Patrick Clark Indicted By Harris County Jury For Takeoff Murder

A Harris County grand jury has formally indicted Patrick Clark on murder charges for the shooting death of Migos rapper #Takeoff, who was killed on November 1st, 2022 in Downtown Houston.
Investigators said forensics prove Clark is the only person who could have shot and hit TakeOff from where both men were positioned. Takeoff was shot twice, once in the back and once in the head.
Clark was arrested during a traffic stop by the HPD Gang Division on Dec. 1. He had a gun on him at the time, but it was not the one used in the murder of TakeOff. He did not make any comments during his arrest.
Takeoff was 28 years old at the time of his death.
