Patrick Clark Indicted By Harris County Jury For Takeoff Murder

A Harris County grand jury has formally indicted Patrick Clark on murder charges for the shooting death of Migos rapper #Takeoff, who was killed on November 1st, 2022 in Downtown Houston.

Clark was arrested by the HPD Gang Division during a December traffic stop.

Authorities said he was identified in a video from the crime scene firing multiple rounds with a bottle in his other hand. Following the shooting, Clark was seen entering the House of Blues with the same bottle. Police tested the bottle found on the scene, which they say matched Clark’s fingerprints.