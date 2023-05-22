Houston Police Place Street Barricades To Combat Prostitution on Bissonnet

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

For years, Houston’s Bissonnet Street has been a hotbed for the horny, but a new program recently kicked off to help decrease sex trade activity in the area.

The program, funded by the Houston Police Department’s budget, will see streets shut down nightly – some with barricades – after most businesses are closed. Specifically, two streets between the Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet, Centre Parkway and Plainfield Street, will be blockaded.

“Shutting them down after hours, we don’t want to impede business hours. But after hours, we’re shutting those streets down. We’re putting barricades up. We want them to know that type of business is closed,” Houston City Council Member Edward Pollard in a report by Click2Houston.com.