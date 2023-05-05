Singer, songwriter, and minister Montell Jordan shares his Backstory from church singer to having one of the biggest songs in the country.
Backstory on social:
Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you stream podcasts.
Montell Jordan Joins Colby Colb On The Backstory Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Talk Show Host Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
911 Operator Hangs Up On Child While Mother Dies *Audio*!!!
-
Prayers: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey’s Daughter, Kayla Bailey, Passes Away at 25
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!
-
Keyshia Cole Confirms Split From Hubby Daniel Gibson: ‘We Co-Parent’
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]