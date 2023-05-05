Lamar Jackson On His Historic Contract With The Ravens: “I Really Want To Finish My Career Here & Win A Superbowl Here”

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

After months of wondering what the next move will be, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens finally reached an agreement on a new contract on the first day of the NFL draft.

Thursday, Jackson was back in Owings Mills to get the deal signed and to address the public on his historic deal.

The 2019 NFL MVP agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract last Thursday, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Back in March, Jackson made his trade request public and the Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on the Quarterback.

However, all of that is old news! Jackson said he’s not focused on the past and is more focused on the next five years and today.

During Thursday’s presser, the Ravens general manager, Eric DeCosta said “They say the best things come to those who wait. We waited for a while, and here we are.”

Though Jackson was able to communicate with other teams, he said he wasn’t really interested.

“To be honest with you, I really didn’t care for other teams, really,” Jackson said. “I just really wanted to get something done here. I wanted to be here. I was like, man, OK, other teams cool, but I want to be a Raven. I really wanted to get this done before anything, before my time up and branch off somewhere else. I really want to finish my career here and win a Super Bowl here.”

Jackson declined to get into specifics of what changed during the months of negotiating and tweaks made to previous offers during the press conference.

However, he added that Jalen Hurts’ contract, announced just 10 days prior to his own agreement, didn’t affect his deal.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Jackson’s deal includes a no trade clause, a no franchise tag clause and a $72.5 million signing bonus with $185 million in total guarantees upon signing.

The Ravens QB will make an average of $52 million per year.

Check out the full presser below:

