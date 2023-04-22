Congrats To Our Royal Tour Comedy Winners, Plan Ahead For Parking!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations on winning tickets to Royal Comedy Tour, Saturday, April 22nd at NRG Arena. As a courtesy we do want to inform you that Taylor Swift is performing at NRG Stadium for her ERAS U.S. Tour. With this being the same day as your show please plan to arrive at NRG park early as you can expect additional traffic due to the stadium concert taking place.

Saturday, April 22, 2023 – 8:00 p.m.

Royal Comedy 2023 is coming to NRG Arena April 22 with comedians Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford, Special K, and Griff.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time at the NRG Park Box Office and at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $59 plus additional taxes and fees.

NRG Park is going cashless effective December 1, 2022. Parking rate is $40+ tax per space at the gate.

*Parking rates are subject to change without notice. No in and out access. Electronic or card payment is required at parking gates. This includes credit cards, Apple and Google Pay options.

ADA Parking will be available in the Blue Lot.

For more information about NRG Park please check our FAQ page. For all other inquires please contact Guest Services at guestservices@nrgpark.com.