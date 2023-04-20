Early Voting Begins Monday April 24 for May 6 Elections

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Starting Monday, April 24 at 7 a.m., Harris County voters can cast a ballot at any of the County’s 29 early voting locations.

More than 500,000 Harris County voters will see specific entity contests on their ballot (i.e. Independent School Districts, Municipal Utility Districts). The contests on a voter’s ballot will depend on where they reside. Voters are encouraged to visit www.HarrisVotes.com/Voter/Whats-on-my-Ballot and print out their personalized sample ballot, which they can bring with them to the polls for reference.

Early Voting Hours

· Monday, April 24 through Saturday, April 29: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

· Sunday, April 30: 12 noon– 7 p.m.

· Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Those eligible to vote by mail, who have not already submitted a completed annual application, have until Tuesday, April 25 to submit their application. Eligibility requirements and the application can be found here.

Video resources:

· How to fill out a mail ballot application with the new identification requirements

· How to return your mail ballot with the new identification requirements

For more information, including polling locations and regularly-updated wait times, visit www.HarrisVotes.com. Follow @HarrisVotes on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.