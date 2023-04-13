Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has been declared ‘missing’ and ‘endangered’ by police, according to TMZ.The 36-year-old actor was last seen driving his 2022 gray BMW near Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida on Wednesday at 9 p.m.
Drake just finished a two-year probationary period for endangering children.
He reportedly started therapy in January, weeks after he was seen sucking on a balloon in the front seat of his parked car outside of his house for over 30 minutes while his son was also in the vehicle.
Soon after, according to Page Six, it was rumored that the actor and his wife Janet Von Schmeling had “separated” and were “headed for divorce.”
MORE TRENDING NEWS:
Hilary Swank Gives Birth To Twin Babies
Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair Presented by Radio One, Inc.
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police was originally published on mix1079.com
-
Report: Houston Man Impersonated Cop To See Megan Thee Stallion Show
-
Rapper BTB Savage Killed In Houston Hours After Mocking Slain Man Online
-
21 Year Old YouTuber Shot During YouTube Prank
-
Win Tickets To See Lil Baby's 'It's Only Us' Tour July 26
-
Win $250 Cash with The 97.9 CASHOUT Contest
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks