Don Toliver Returns To Houston For Live Set at Todos Santos

Houston’s own artist Don Toliver returned to the Bayou City on Tuesday for an exclusive late-night performance at Washington Avenue’s tequila and nightclub destination, Todos Santos.

Fresh off the release of his brand new, chart-hitting album “Love Sick”, Toliver performed in front of a packed and jacked crowd.

The artist came directly from his halftime show at the Toyota Center during the McDonald’s All-American Game 2023. His personal DJ and mixmaster, Dr. McDaniels, was celebrating his birthday on Tuesday night, making the appearance all the more lively.

During his half-hour set at Todos Santos, Toliver performed a selection of his most well-known songs, kicking off with “After Party” before launching into hits including “Gang Gang”, “AMG”, Travis Scott’s “CAN’T SAY” and Internet Money’s “Lemonade”. He also debuted cuts from his new album, including “No Pole” and “Luckily I’m Having”.

Toliver stayed at the venue until last call to party with friends and family in a VIP section, ensconcing himself in his hometown until the wee hours.

