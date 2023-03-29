Company Uses Science To Create Meat From Long-Extinct Wooly Mammoths

Last year, news that scientists learned how to use the DNA of asian elephants to bring back wooly mammoths made headlines around the world.
Now, a mammoth meatball has been created by Australian meat company Vow, resurrecting the flesh of the long-extinct animals.
“The goal is to transition a few billion meat eaters away from eating [conventional] animal protein to eating things that can be produced in electrified systems.” Vow’s CEO said. “And we believe the best way to do that is to invent meat. We look for cells that are easy to grow, really tasty and nutritious, and then mix and match those cells to create really tasty meat.”
Click below to see what the Good Morning Htown Crew had to say about Mammoth Meat.
