H-Town

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is Running For Mayor of Houston

Published on March 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Source: General / Radio One

Sheila Jackson Lee has served Houston for more than three decades and now aims to become mayor of the city.

“Sheila Jackson Lee wants to come home to be your Mayor, for the City of Houston,” she said, announcing her bid for mayor during a speech at City Cathedral Church. The congresswoman plans to run in the November election to succeed Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is term-limited.⁠

More from 97.9 The Box
Close