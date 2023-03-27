From Sunday’s Best to new success in the music industry Keep soaring to new heights Melvin joins AV to talk about God’s assignment on his life!

Click below to see more from Praise in the Park 2023

Our Favorite Moments from Praise in the Park 2023

2022 Our Favorite Moments: Praise In The Park Photo Gallery

Backstage Interview with JJ Hairston

Backstage Interview with Mayor Sylvester Turner

[VIDEO] Backstage at Praise in the Park 2023 with Melvin Crispell III was originally published on praisehouston.com