Houston Man Who Says His Daughter Died During His Police Chase Charged With Murder

A family is searching for answers in a tragic story that authorities say left an area man facing murder charges for the death of his 2-year-old daughter.
According to ABC13, after 25-year-old Deontray Flanagan took his daughter from day care he got into a heated confrontation with the girl’s mother and then led police on a chase-turned-standoff. Flanagan told police the toddler sustained her injuries from being tossed around during the pursuit, but sources told ABC13 she had severe head trauma.
Additionally, there were reports she was being strangled during the chase. Authorities are now awaiting autopsy results to determine exactly how the little girl died.
