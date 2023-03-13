Drake Announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ Tour With 21 Savage

Drake just announced his first tour in five years, and he’ll be hitting the road with his woe 21 Savage!
The It’s All a Blur Tour presented by Cash App, Visa, and Sprite will kick off Friday, June 16 in New Orleans, and wrap Tuesday, September 5 in Glendale, Arizona. Keep scrolling to see the list of cities and dates for the entire tour.
This is Drake’s first headlining tour since 2018’s Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour. Since then, Drizzy has dropped four albums, so the 6 God will have plenty of material to run through in his upcoming shows.
Presales will begin on Wednesday, March 15. Details on where to buy tickets through Cash App and Sprite will be made available soon.
Here are the dates and locations for Drake’s upcoming It’s All a Blur Tour:
Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Drake Announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ Tour With 21 Savage was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
