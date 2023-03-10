HomeRadio One Exclusives

Megan Thee Stallion To Headline March Madness Music Fest in Houston March 31

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion

Source: General / General

Megan Thee Stallion is confirmed to headline the AT&T Block Party as part of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Houston Friday, March 31. 

The three-day Music Festival (March 31 – April 2) held at Discovery Park in Houston, will provide fans with star-studded entertainment during Men’s Final Four weekend.

Fans can register for free passes to the AT&T Block Party here –>> ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest.

As previously announced, the festival will feature Lil Nas X on the Move by Coca-Cola stage on Saturday, April 1, and Tim McGraw and Keith Urban will headline the Capital One JamFest stage on Sunday, April 2. 

More from 97.9 The Box
Close