[VIDEO] Young Thug’s Co-Defendant Allegedly Passed Him Drugs In Court

Courtroom drama took a strange turn in the YSL Trial.

Take a look for yourself and be the judge: In a report by WSBTV reporter Michael Seiden, Young Thug, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams, is accused of making a hand-to-hand drug exchange during his ongoing RICO trial.

WSBTV in Atlanta shared footage of the alleged transfer between Young Thug and Kahlieff Adams, his co-defendant.

Authorities say Thug was sitting next to his attorney when Adams approached Young Thug and shook his hand. That was the moment that Adams allegedly slipped Thug a Perc.

Check out the footage below:

Keith Adams, one of the attorneys representing Young Thug in the trial, says his client had nothing to do with the alleged transaction.

From WBTV: