University of Texas-Austin Bans TikTok from Campus Networks

University of Texas-Austin students and faculty will not be able to access the popular social media app while connected to university internet servers. According to a report by The Texas Tribune, UT-Austin has blocked access to the video-sharing app TikTok on its Wi-Fi and wired networks in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive demanding all state agencies to remove the app from government-issued devices, per an email sent to students Tuesday (Jan 17).
In a statement, a representative from TikTok said they are disappointed by the news.
“We’re disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies that will do nothing to advance cybersecurity in their states and are based on unfounded falsehoods about TikTok,” spokesperson Jamal Brown wrote.
“We’re especially sorry to see the unintended consequences of these rushed policies beginning to impact universities’ ability to share information, recruit students, and build communities around athletic teams, student groups, campus publications, and more.”