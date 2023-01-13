A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The Lone Star State just keeps getting cooler.

Texas has been selected as the site for the next Universal Studios theme park. Universal Parks & Resorts—the theme park owned entertainment giant NBC Universal—acquired land in Frisco, Texas last month for a kids-themed park which will include a 300-room family-friendly hotel.

People of all ages will be welcome, but the park will be designed for families with children younger than ten. An opening date for the park has not yet been announced.

“We wanted to come to the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, because this is one of the largest in the country, and it’s one for the fastest growing,” Page Thompson, Universal’s President of New Ventures told WFAA.