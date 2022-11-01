Breaking: Migos Rapper Takeoff Reportedly Shot And Killed In Houston

Details are scarce, but multiple outlets have reported the sad news that Takeoff, from the popular rap group Migos, has passed away. He was 28 years old.

According to early reports, Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was in Houston, Texas along with fellow Migos member Quavo. The pair were reportedly attending a dice game when a confrontation occurred. The situation escalated and gunfire erupted.

A video quickly began to circulate online which claims to show Takeoff on the ground after being struck by bullets.

**WARNING GRAPHIC FOOTAGE***

It has also been reported that Quavo was also struck during the shooting, but confirmation is still underway. This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is provided.

Law enforcement sources, and multiple witnesses, tell us the fatal incident went down shortly after 2:30 AM … that’s when cops got the call for a man shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. – TMZ

Via Twitter, the Houston Police Department made a post appearing to reference incident.

