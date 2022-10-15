Megan Thee Stallion is still giving us major style goals with her style this season and took to Instagram earlier this week to show off another look that we love!
Looks like the rapper has stepped into her Barbie Core era because she is killing this all pink look and we can’t wait to see more!
What do you think about her sexy look and killer style? Did she nail it?
Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Barbie Vibes In An All Pink Slay was originally published on hellobeautiful.com