Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Barbie Vibes In An All Pink Slay

Megan Thee Stallion is still giving us major style goals with her style this season and took to Instagram earlier this week to show off another look that we love!

Taking to the platform, the “Savage” rapper looked like a beautiful lifesize Barbie doll when she donned an all pink look that fit her like a glove. The vibrant ensemble featured a coat like dress with matching briefs that she wore underneath. She paired the look with a matching pink platform heels and pink sunglasses that she wore on her face to give the look an extra pop. She accessorized the look with wore minimal jewelry, with only dainty earrings in her ears and added a baby hang bag to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she gave us sleek and straight with her hair parted down the middle to show off both sides of her gorgeous face.

"SNL DAY" she captioned the photo set for her 30 million followers gearing up for her big stint on Saturday Night Live.

Looks like the rapper has stepped into her Barbie Core era because she is killing this all pink look and we can’t wait to see more!

What do you think about her sexy look and killer style? Did she nail it?

