50 Cent Named Grand Marshal of 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

50 Cent has made quite an impact on Houston since making the move Down South. In addition to supporting local schools and hosting his Tycoon Weekend right here in H-Town, he’ll soon add another line to his list of accomplishments when he serves as Grand Marshal of The H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade next month.

Dr. Peter Hotez, Professor and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor and Co-Director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development will accompany the music mogul on the Grand Marshal float.

“As we celebrate our blessings this year, let us reflect on Houston as a vibrant and welcoming global city that values diversity and inclusion. This year’s Thanksgiving Day parade will highlight some of the most incredible talent, floats, and marching bands in the history of the parade,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “We are thrilled to host this wonderful tradition downtown again, and I look forward to seeing smiles on the faces of children and adults enjoying the parade made possible by our wonderful sponsors.”

Since landing in Houston, he has immersed himself in fostering leadership skills in young people in the Houston community in addition to supporting the NAACP Toy Drive, Houston’s Christmas Eve Super Feast, the Houston Symphony, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Most recently his G-Unity foundation jumpstarted a new business program for Houston Independent School District high schools — Kashmere, Worthing and Wheatley. The G-Unity Business Lab in partnership with Horizon United offers the chance to learn core business values and teaches practical skills with input from area business leaders, corporations and visiting professors, including Jackson.

Back in July, 50 caught up with our very own DJ J-Que and G-Mane explaining that he fell in love with The City of Houston and once he realized relocating from the North was a great business decision, he packed his bags and made Houston his home.

About The H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade:

The 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 9 a.m.

Located in the heart of downtown Houston, this event is one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country. Each year, several hundred thousand Houstonians line the streets to cheer on participants. The parade will traverse over 20 city blocks and will feature elaborate floats, colorful marching bands, high-flying balloons and other uniquely Houston entries.