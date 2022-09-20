Red Bull SoundClash Battle Featuring Paul Wall Coming To Houston

Red Bull announces the highly anticipated return of Red Bull SoundClash this fall to Houston for a second consecutive year while pitting iconic artists from ‘The Live Music Capital of the World’ against ‘The City of Screw’ for a true southern showdown.

In less than two months, the Red Bull team will bring their SoundClash competition series back to The Bayou City following a successful debut in Houston last December, with international superstar and guitar-phenom Gary Clark Jr facing off against Houston’s very own hip-hop legend Paul Wall .

Kam Franklin of The Suffers and Austin-based rap duo Blackillac will serve as hosts with Don Toliver‘s DJ, Dr. McDaniels, acting as the event’s official DJ.

Check out a previous SoundClash featuring Snoop Dogg below.

Following a triumphant return to the U.S. last fall after a decade of international domination, the live format competition series will feature shows stretching across three iconic music cities this fall, including a final SoundClashtour stop on Thursday, November 10 at Houston’s 713 Music Hall (401 Franklin St Suite 1600, Houston, TX 77201) with tickets available for purchase now starting at just $25.