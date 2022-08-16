Tobe Nwigwe Talks Pharrell Collab, Never Writing In Front Of Other Artists And Keeping Family Close

Tobe Nwigwe joined the Good Morning H-Town crew and he brought Fat and their beautiful babies along! Always good catching up with Tobe and the Fam, especially as his latest record, “Lord Forgive Me,” featuring Pharrell and Olu of EarthGang continues to grab the ears of music fans around the world.

And did we mention the official visuals?

In addition to the music talk, Tobe and GMHT took a look back at the not-too-distant past, when Tobe was just getting his start and made a visit to 97.9 The Box in support of another artist. At that time, no one could have predicted that Tobe would soon be on a path to stardom completely on his own terms.

Take a look at the full interview for that story and much more.

Check out the original visuals for “Lord Forgive Me” below: