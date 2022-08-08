Let It Snow: ‘P-Valley’ Episode 9 Recap

As if Chucalissa’s mayoral race wasn’t already a spectacle, ‘Snow’ begins with Andre (Parker Sawyers) gaining major ground. With the help of Hailey (Elarica Johnson), he creates a commercial with some of the strippers of The Pynk to win over voters. It would seem that he has made himself the biggest competition to Wayne Kyle (Josh Ventura). Patrice Woodbine (Harriet D. Foy) had other plans though. During an interview Andre is having, she rides in on a float with a stripper pole on it. After she shows off her moves on the pole, she begins to berate Corbin (Dan Johnson) for trying to bribe her out of the race and criticizes their campaign for using the strippers to reel people in (The irony. Lmao).

Although the race might be the most important thing going on in Chucalissa, it surely isn’t the only thing. The Pynk’s grand re re re opening of The Pynk is upon us. As glorious of an occasion as one might think it would be, the club is far from ready to be back open. Hailey does have a plan in place though. She wants Keyshawn to headline so that she can triple the door makings (while staying within the 50% capacity rule). With the money she’ll make, she’ll have enough to take her kids and the passports she has and flee from Derrick (Jordan Cox) in the morning. On top of feeling like she’s past her prime, Mercedes (Brandee Evans) is still struggling to get back to her pre-injury form. This causes concern amongst the other girls who are supposed to dance with her, mainly Roulette (Gail Bean), who doesn’t hesitate to let her know how she feels about her safety. Elsewhere in the club, Big Bone (Miracle Watts) isn’t too fond of Keyshawn hovering over Diamond (Tyler Lepley) and Whisper (Psalms Salazar) feels like something bad is bound to happen in the ensuing night.

Mercedes takes the drive up to Memphis after Farrah (Shamika Cotton) sends her a text and lets her know that she needs to see her. When Mercedes arrives, she is surprised to see that Farrah has staged a photography exhibit revolving entirely around her. She is taken back by the way people are enamored by her strength and grace. She sees an image of herself contorted against the setting sun. At one of her lowest moments, she gets the bit of hope and encouragement that she needs. She also gets some words of affirmation from Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) who she shares an intimate conversation with after they cross paths in the Paradise Room. He reminds her that she’s a legend and legends take hits sometimes.

Although that was a heartwarming moment, Murda’s presence was a complicated one. On one hand, he brought a special guest to The Pynk, none other than Tina Snow (Megan Thee Stallion)! With the duo set to hit the stage at the club, the Pynk was allowed to reach 75% capacity. Although this was a good look for the club, Clifford obviously doesn’t like the straight image Murda is having to put on in the eyes of the public. Opposite of that, Murda absolutely doesn’t like Clifford entertaining guests in the Paradise Room (What the hell is really going on with Corbin?). On top of the turmoil between these two, Murda being in attendance brought out some rival gang members. Mane (Thomas Q. Jones) and his gang are convinced that Murda is the one that killed Pico even though he is yet to claim the body. Tensions get pretty high as the gangs end up in a fist fight while Murda and Tina Snow are performing. Thanks to Diamond, it doesn’t get too serious. He saves Keyshawn from in the middle of the brawl and to thank him, she gives him a kiss that Big Bone unfortunately sees. After the fight, Murda is completely beside himself and feels like the only acceptable response is going to war with the rivals.

With next week being the finale of season two, there are so many questions the last episode must answer. Can we expect to see Mane and Lil Murda come face to face and confront each other? If they do, will it turn into more bloodshed? Was the call that Clifford got confirmation that Grandma Ernestine (Loretta Devine) passed away? Was this actually Keyshawn’s last dance at the Pynk and if so, will her and the kids actually get away? Speaking of getting away, after finding the drugs Big L (Morocco Omari) and Duffy (Dominic DeVore) were running through the club, Clifford fired Big L. Is he actually gone or will he find a reason to come back? How will Big Bone get her revenger on Diamond and Keyshawn? Does she have ties to Montavius and his gang? Is Hailey actually pregnant…with twins? What does Andre’s wife want from him? Are Roulette and Whisper stepping into another stream of revenue? Where does Mercedes go from here? WHO IS GOING TO BE THE MAYOR?

The last episode of this season is sure to be filled with surprises and moments that will have us talking! Hop in the comments and let us know how you felt about this one and what you think will go down on the finale!

