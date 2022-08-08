Queen Things: Nicki Minaj To Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform Live At 2022 VMAs

What an amazing 48 hours its been for Nicki Minaj!

After reuniting with her Young Money labelmates Drake and Lil Wayne for a performance at OVO Fest this past weekend, the ‘Pink Friday‘ rapper announced some amazing news. The 39 year old will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The show will air live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Minaj is also set to perform at this year’s show.

There hasn’t been a Video Vanguard recipient since 2019 when fellow female rapper Missy Elliott won the award. The award wasn’t presented in the last two years, due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Following Elliott (2019), Kanye West (2015) and LL Cool J (1997), Minaj becomes only the fourth rapper ever to receive the prestigious award. The Beastie Boys also received it in 1998 before merging into alternative. Minaj continues a strong run for women when it comes to being honored with the Video Vanguard. Of the last nine honorees, seven have been women, including: Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Pink, Jennifer Lopez, Elliott and Minaj. Justin Timberlake and Kanye West have been the only men to be honored.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry. She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically Nicki.” said Bruce Gillmer, President, Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events and Chief Content Officer, music (Paramount+).

This year, Nicki is nominated for Best Hip Hop for ‘Do We Have A Problem’ featuring Lil Baby. She is currently tied with Drake for most wins in the category with three apiece. She has previously won for ‘Super Bass’ (2011), ‘Anaconda’ (2012) and ‘Chun-Li’ (2018). The other wins she has are for ‘Starships’ (2012, Best Female Video) and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ (2019, Best Power Anthem) where she and Ty Dolla $ign are featured.

The Harajuku Barbie made her VMA debut on the pre-show in 2010 where he and will.i.am performed ‘Check It Out.’ She got her first big break on the main stage of the show in 2012 when she performed a verse for Alicia Keys’ ‘Girl On Fire.’ Since then, she has become a mainstay of the show. She performed every year from 2014 through 2018, which was her last performance. Now, she is set to make her return! Before that though, Nicki’s next single ‘Super Freaky Girl’ will release a couple weeks before the show on August 12.

Congrats to Nicki and we can’t wait to see her get honored for her accomplishments!

Queen Things: Nicki Minaj To Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform Live At 2022 VMAs was originally published on globalgrind.com