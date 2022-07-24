Yung Miami Applies Pressure On Instagram In Her Latest Ensemble

Yung Miami is still giving us fashion goals with every fit and was recently spotted out donning a sparkly cut ensemble that we love!
Taking to Instagram, the rapper showed off an IG Carousel where she rocked a sexy, sparkly, color block cut out ensemble that fit her like a glove. The beauty accessorized the look with silver, strappy heels and minimal jewelry and rocked a small, neon green handbag to set the entire look off right. She wore her golden brown hair in big, fluffy curls and rocked a glamourous makeup beat on her face.
“Pressure she good for the image Dress: @fwrd,” she captioned the IG carousel. Check it out below!
