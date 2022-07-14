Ciara Jumps Across The Pond To Italy For A Fun Vacation With Family In Honor Of Wedding Anniversary

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara has been on a roll since the release of her new single “Jump.”

On Instagram, the singer sent fans reeling with excitement after she posted a few highlights of her recent trip to Italy. Cici and her hubby Russell Wilson traveled across the pond to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary and to attend Dolce and Gabanna’s Fall/ Winter runway show. It looks like all three of their adorable children came along for fun too.

In one clip of the star’s recap video, Ciara showed off a stunning crown that Dolce and Gabanna gifted her during the event. The dazzling headpiece featured gold encrusted diamonds and three large emerald stones.

Another clip captured the singer twirling around in a wide-brimmed sun hat and a sheer black skirt, presumably from the fashion giant, that trailed along the floor as she danced with her husband. The Lita clothing founder paired the gaudy look with a jewel embroidered bustier top and knee-high boots from Gabbana.

Fans also gushed about this stunning floor-length golden gown, which can also be briefly seen in the video.

“Regal and royal beauty,” wrote one Instagram user. While another Cici stan chimed in: “Striking!”

Prior to the fashion festivities, the “Ride” crooner and her husband celebrated their 6th year of wedded bliss with a romantic candle-lit dinner and personalized fireworks, according to TMZ.

Wilson, who plays football for the Denver Broncos, gushed about the big milestone on Instagram telling fans:

I Love You Mrs. Wilson.” “I walked into the room for the first time…and I was speechless. Not because I didn’t have the words to say, but because God answered my prayers. My prayers of finding someone with love, joy, peace, a vision, a desire to impact the world, and a passion for raising a family together… that was you. God has blessed us for the past 6 years of Marriage with our 3 beautiful children and an overflow of laughter, love, & life. Cheers to forever. Happy Anniversary my love @Ciara I Love You Mrs. Wilson.”

What a vacation! Were you feeling Ciara’s runway couture? Tell us down below!

