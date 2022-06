The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Class is back in session … Celebrity Style. The popular BET series returns with an all-new twist.

On June 27th, Slim Thug, Lamar Odom, Dreamdoll, India Love, Big Freedia, Ray J and reality TV veteran Nene Leakes hit the yard for the reboot of College Hill. The show is part of the BET+ lineup, which recently featured the highly anticipated Martin cast reunion.