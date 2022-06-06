Garcelle Beauvais Shows Us How She Gets ‘Glammed Up And Ready To Go’ For The 2022 MTV Movies And TV Awards

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Garcelle Beauvais is no stranger to giving us fashion goals and earlier today, the beauty took to Instagram to show us how she got all glammed up ahead of the MTV Movies and TV Awards, and her look was everything!

Taking to the platform, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star rocked a purple Jovana Louis jumpsuit that was absolutely stunning. The jumpsuit featured a deep v, mesh neckline and ruffles at the wrist and down the sides of the pants. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair straight down and parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face.

The actress and reality star took to Instagram to show off her look including showing fans how she got ready for the big night in a hyper lapse Reel that showed off her glam squad as they prepped and primed her for the evening.

“It’s about d*** time… for the 2022 #MTVAwards: Unscripted! glammed up and ready to go,” she captioned the video. “Tune in TONIGHT at 10PM ET/PT, right after the Movie & TV Awards on @MTV! @turnbullhair @jjulesbeauty @jovanalouis”

Check it out below.

Safe to say that we’re obsessed with this look! What do you think about Garcelle’s glam?

