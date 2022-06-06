Juneteenth 2022: Honoring Black Excellence Featuring Erica Davis Rouse

Gulf Coast Community Service Association

Erica Davis Rouse is a 3rd generation Houstonian with deep roots in the community. Her grandfather was President of the Galena Manor Civic Club which was her first memory of civic engagement. She remembers being a card-carrying junior member of the NAACP before she even understood what the NAACP was. She grew up with a strong understanding of what it meant to create a place for herself and also that it’s not always a comfortable seat to sit in.

She and her husband Bobby founded ReachOne713, a nonprofit focused on serving families in the Southbelt-Pasadena area of Houston. What started as a simple way to help people recover more quickly after Hurricane Harvey turned into a full-fledged 501c3, now having served more than 1,000 families and children.

For their efforts, ReachOne713 was awarded as one of the recipients of the Ford Freedom Unsung “Heroes of Harvey” honor. With the support of generous donors, ReachOne713 has successfully provided meals, backpacks, school supplies, and Christmas gifts for children and families in need in the area.