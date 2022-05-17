The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to P-Valley actor Tyler Lepley and his longtime girlfriend, model Miracle Watts as the two are expecting a child together!

The couple confirmed the news this afternoon in a surprise baby announcement video that they shared on social media. In the video, the couple reacted a scene from “The Notebook” where they both professed their love for each other and then drove off in a convertible. After they parked, Miracle got out of the car donning a two-piece yellow crop top and skirt ensemble where she then revealed her growing baby bump! How cute!

Miracle posted the video on her IG page today, simply captioning the post, “A LOVE STORY.” Check it out below.

The couple first confirmed their relationship at the end of last year and have become a fan favorite ever since! Since making it official, the gorgeous duo have been making their rounds and giving us relationship gals on red carpets to vacations and even tattooing each other’s names this past March!

What a love story! Congrats to the couple!

Congrats! Tyler Lepley And Miracle Watts Are Having A Baby! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com