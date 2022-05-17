The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Love was in the air this past weekend Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Stars, Sierra Gates, and Eric Whitehead who hosted their intimate engagement dinner in Harlem, New York. The dinner was held at NYC at hot spot, Panda Harlem, and included friends and family of the soon-to-be newlyweds as well as fellow Love and Hip Hop Atlanta stars, Bambi and Lil Scrappy, as well as hip hop artist, Tiffany Fox.

Once the couple of the hour arrived, the duo was met on the red carpet with a custom rose wall backdrop displaying ‘Destination Whitehead,’ a nod to the couple’s upcoming destination wedding in Cabo, Mexico. The couple definitely brought Atlanta to NYC as Crime Mob’s classic ‘Knuck if You Buck’ played over the speakers to get the party going.

During the evening, Sierra shared special details about how she knew her boo was the one, explaining, “I knew the day that I met Eric, and he placed me on my Bentley to take a picture; that he was the one, and I cannot wait to do life with him,” she explained. So cute!

Guests were treated with cigars and cake while close friends and family members delivered heart-felt speeches and congratulated the couple on the success and future of their upcoming nuptials.

Sierra even gifted her future hubby Eric with a custom Cartier wedding band that night as a complement to her gorgeous 10-carat engagement ring designed by Essex Fine Jewelry from her fiancé.

Following the engagement dinner, Eric returned the favor and surprised his soon-to-be bride with a lavish Time Square billboard that highlighted their epic. “Sierra is the woman I want to build with, and I am so excited for this next chapter in our lives,” he declared.

Congratulations to the lovely couple!

LAHHATL’s Sierra Gates & Eric Whitehead Celebrate Engagement With An Intimate Dinner was originally published on hellobeautiful.com