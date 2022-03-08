H-E-B Presents 31 Days, 31 Women: Madeleine Albright

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

We partnered with HEB this Women’s History Month to highlight ’31 Days, 31 Women’ and today we are celebrating Madeleine Albright, who, in 1997, became the first woman to be Secretary of State, and the highest-ranking woman ever in the U.S. Government.

She knew the importance of that work: her Czech parents fled Nazi Germany in 1939, and she became a naturalized citizen while in college, but, having been raised Catholic, it was only as an adult that she learned her family was Jewish and that many relatives had died in the Holocaust. She used her position to advocate for human rights, push NATO to intervene in Kosovo in 1999 and normalize U.S. relations with China and Vietnam, and became the first Secretary of State to travel to North Korea.

