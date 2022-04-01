Will Smith Resigns From The Academy, Refers To ‘The Slap’ As “Painful And Inexcusable”

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a long, long week of news updates following ‘The Slap’ seen & heard around the world, otherwise known as Will Smith slapping the ‘sugar-honey-iced-tea’ out of Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last Sunday.

The latest comes by way of The Fresh Prince himself, who has surprisingly decided to accept fault for his actions by resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences altogether.

Smith followed up on the original apology that he posted to social media a day after the attack (seen above) by writing his letter of resignation directly to the Academy’s disciplinary committee. TMZ was able to obtain portions of the letter, which reads, “I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.” Will continued to express his remorse by adding, “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

The veteran Hollywood star made no excuses for his actions and completely put mercy in the hands of the Academy, also writing, “I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the board deems appropriate.”

The note ends with more regret on the King Richard star’s behalf, with Smith concluding, “Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

While we doubt this is the end of ‘The Slap’ Saga by a long shot, it’s great to see a grown Black man taking responsibility for exhibiting violence on such a public scale. Even though some believe he might’ve been valid in defending his wife against a crass joke, we can all agree that he could’ve settled this in a more private manner.

The Academy will issue a formal disciplinary decision within a few weeks.

