'Bel Air' Star Coco Jones Shares What She's Been Cooking Up Musically With New Single 'Caliber'

Coco Jones‘ star status is rapidly growing and she’s aiming to prove that she’s not just a talented actress but also an amazing songstress.

Following the success of Peacock‘s “Bel Air” in which she is lauded for her role as Hilary Banks (cousin of Will Smith), Coco  launches her new single “Caliber,” available today via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings. “Caliber” is the first advance track from Coco’s forthcoming debut EP, set for release later this year.

“Caliber” is an empowering statement from Coco, whose mission is to be intimate and direct with listeners. Her confessional style began turning ears with “Just My Luck,” a song that took aim against the entertainment industry in 2018. The video amassed over 3 million views on YouTube.

The 24-year old was born in Columbia, South Carolina, but was raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Coco’s parents (Mike Jones, a former NFL player and Javonda Jones, a session vocalist) encouraged her to pursue her passion and by age nine, she was recording demos her mother would burn on CDs to introduce her at auditions. Disney fans may recognize Jones from her  guest role on “So Random!,” the Disney musical sketch comedy series,  or as the golden-voiced love interest in the Disney TV movie, ‘Let It Shine.’  She’s continued to grow in her craft over the years,  exhibiting her range across titles that span adventures romps, intense dramas, holiday fare, and comedy horror (Netflix’s ‘Vampires vs. the Bronx’).

Singing will always be at Coco’s core though and she’s eager to share her in-studio collaborations with Grammy winners such as Bryan-Michael Cox, Darkchild, Eric Hudson, Bongo, Camper, Lil Eddie Serrano, Full Circle, VScript and Rockette.   Stream her new single “Caliber” and be sure to let us know what you think about it in the comments.

 

 

