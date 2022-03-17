Wendy Williams Receives Open Invitation To Be Recurring Guest Host On ‘The View’: Report

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since it was confirmed last month that Sherri Shepherd will be replacing The Wendy Williams Show with her own titular daytime series while Wendy continues to recuperate her health, many have wondered what’s next in store for the “Hot Topics” head honcho.

From the potential of podcasting to some recommending that she return to radio, Wendy definitely has a handful of options to choose from. It now appears that she’s got one more option on the table after a report claims The View has extended her an open invitation to be a regular guest host.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to Radar Online, word on the daytime circuit is that Williams could very well be the newest talking head to join Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin over on ABC. The insider says, “There is an offer for her to appear on the show whenever she wants. The open invitation has made it very clear that when Wendy wants to give her first TV interview since losing her own show, there will always be a seat at the table for her.” A second source tells Radar Online that the request is coming straight from production, adding, “Producers know how much people want to hear from Wendy.”

Based off the various rumblings happening behind closed doors, it appears that Wendy isn’t being shopped to The View as a permanent host. However, someone from ABC alluded to it being a test towards a semi-consistent position by saying, “It would be a chemistry test for Wendy with Whoopi [Goldberg] and the ladies,” going on to add, “It would not be the first time The View snapped up a new co-host who had previously had their own show. When Rosie O’Donnell joined their numbers went through the roof.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Even though Wendy herself has made recent statements that seem to confirm that she’s 100% planning to bring back The Wendy Williams Show in due time, it’s interesting to imagine where she’ll end up when all is said and done.

Could you see Wendy Williams bringing “Hot Topics” or her beloved “Shoe Cam” segment to The View? Let us know your thoughts on this!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Wendy Williams Receives Open Invitation To Be Recurring Guest Host On ‘The View’: Report was originally published on blackamericaweb.com