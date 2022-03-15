Women's History Month
HomeWomen's History Month

H-E-B Presents 31 Days, 31 Women: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez #WomensHistoryMonth

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
HEB Women's History Month

Source: General / Radio One Digital

We partnered with HEB this Women’s History Month to highlight ’31 Days, 31 Women’ and today we are celebrating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), whose power in Washington transcends her position as a congresswoman.

Rep. Pressley Speaks On Resolution To Remove Rep. Boebert From Committee Assignments

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

The 32-year-old New Yorker has pushed her boundary-breaking proposals from the fringes onto the Democratic agenda. And her influence extends beyond policy. No one has been more effective when it come to enraging the right—or energizing the next wave of challengers on the left.

They saw AOC win—and they’re ready to earn their own acronym.

H-E-B Presents 31 Days, 31 Women: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez #WomensHistoryMonth  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre’s Death Row Albums…

 11 hours ago
03.15.22

Will Smith Claims “No Infedelity” In Marriage To…

 12 hours ago
03.15.22

Kelis Loses Husband Mike Mora To Stage 4…

 15 hours ago
03.15.22

Arizona Bank Wrongfully Accuses Black Man Of Trying…

 1 day ago
03.15.22

DL Hughley Fires Back After Kanye West Threatens…

 1 day ago
03.15.22

‘Family Matters’ TV Mom Jo Marie Payton Says…

 1 day ago
03.15.22

Taraji P. Henson Uses Emmett Till As An…

 2 days ago
03.15.22

Stevie J Keeps “Everything Fly” And Real In…

 3 days ago
03.14.22

Drake Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy Over…

 3 days ago
03.14.22

Report: Traci Braxton Passes Away After Cancer Fight

 4 days ago
03.12.22
Photos
Close