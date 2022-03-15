H-Town
March Madness: Texas Southern Defeats Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 76-67

The Tigers will face off against Kansas on March 17

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Four

Source: Ben Solomon / Getty

BIG CONGRATS! Texas Southern defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with a final score of 76-67 tonight. The Tigers will now face off against Midwest Region top seed Kansas in Forth Worth on Thursday.

From The Houston Chronicle:

The Tigers played to their strengths — a 10-man rotation, effective half-court defense, and distribution in scoring. TSU had 55 bench points. Coming off the bench, Bryson Etiene was the leading scorer with 21 points for TSU, which led 32-30 at halftime. Reserves John Walker III and P.J. Henry scored 16 and 14 points. respectively. off the bench.

Good luck to Texas Southern on their upcoming game later this week!

