H-E-B Presents 31 Days, 31 Women: Danielle Susan Allen #WomensHistoryMonth

The Box Houston Featured Video
HEB Women's History Month

We partnered with HEB this Women’s History Month to highlight ’31 Days, 31 Women’ and today we are celebrating Danielle Susan Allen, the James Bryant Conant University Professor at Harvard University.

Currently on public service leave from the university, she is also on leave from her role as the Director of the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethic. Danielle put her education to work in policy—justice, health, education, political economy, democracy. Over the last twenty years, she has led organizations at all scales from local civic education providers to the $6 billion Mellon Foundation. Her leadership is characterized by listening, collaborating, and innovating– as in leading a multi-disciplinary COVID response team that led to the Biden-Harris Pandemic Testing Board and an interstate compact to build out COVID testing resources.

Danielle seeks to bring to as many people as possible the joy of empowerment, the true reward of participating in a community of free and equal self-governing citizens.

