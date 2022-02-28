Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

New Trailer: Watch ‘The Bad Guys’ Try To Do A Little Good

The film based on the blockbuster Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey lands in theaters April 22

Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys.

In the new action comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens.

Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys—dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron, GLOW), chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson, Hot Tub Time Machine franchise), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians), aka “Webs.”

The film co-stars Zazie Beetz (Joker), Lilly Singh (Bad Moms) and Emmy winner Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Don’t miss The Bad Guys when it arrives in theaters April 22!

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Make History As…

 4 days ago
02.25.22

Three Ex-Cops In George Floyd Civil Suit Found…

 4 days ago
02.25.22

Biggie To Receive Yearlong 50th Birthday Celebration Starting…

 4 days ago
02.24.22

Watch: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Many…

 4 days ago
02.24.22

T.I. Hops Into The Real Atlanta Debate

 4 days ago
02.24.22

Kim Kardashian Asks Judge To Declare Her Single,…

 4 days ago
02.24.22

Will Jeannie Mai Be Replacing Kandi Burruss On…

 5 days ago
02.23.22

Spike Lee Gives Update On ‘He Got Game’…

 6 days ago
02.23.22

Two More Suspects Named In Young Dolph Murder…

 1 week ago
02.22.22

Keke Wyatt Took To Instagram To Announce That…

 1 week ago
02.21.22
Photos
Close