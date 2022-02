YGN Headwraps was created with both the functionality and beauty in mind to make protecting and styling your hair effortless and elegant every single time.

Black History is about celebrating our Black Excellence. Founder and CEO of You Go Natural (YGN) Monique Little will share her story and take us through of how she started and how it’s going. In this we will highlight YGN Initiatives, products, and rise to success.

Also On 97.9 The Box: