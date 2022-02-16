Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Hot In Herre” | Episode 55

It’s been a big week. Super Bowl happened in LA and we celebrated the day of Love…well, some of us did. Next, the duo undresses Nelly and Lil Fizz accidentally exposing themselves on social media and the chaos on Instagram. Plus, have you heard of ‘conscious co-parenting’? Lore’l and Eva are gonna break this new term down for you.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Black women are done with Kanye West.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s outfits and shoes to get you ready for the warmer weather.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Hot In Herre” | Episode 55  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

the undressing room podcast

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

A Documentary About Notorious Tarot Card Reader Miss…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70

R. Kelly Has Fired His Chicago Legal Team…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

RHOP Alum Monique Samuels Makes Her Reality TV…

 6 hours ago
11.06.49

Rihanna Tells Fans That New Music Is On…

 9 hours ago
11.07.49

Nicki Minaj Gets Cheeky In Latest Instagram Post

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Wendy Williams Talks Potential Return To ‘Wendy Williams…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70

‘Love Heals’: Miguel And Ex-Wife Nazanin Mandi Stylishly…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tricia Ana Face…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

#GirlDad: Romeo Miller Announces The Birth Of His…

 1 day ago
02.15.49

Kanye West Attempts Accountability After Vicious Kim Kardashian…

 2 days ago
02.17.90
Photos
Close