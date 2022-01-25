H-Town
$60K Reward Offered For Suspect in Killing of Deputy Constable

A nationwide manhunt is underway for Oscar Rosales, the man authorities say gunned down Harris County Deputy Constable Charles Calloway.

LED police lights illuminated on police car at crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

Officers say the man suspected of killing Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constable Charles Galloway should be considered armed and dangerous. In their efforts to apprehend Oscar Rosales, 51, a $60,000 reward leading to his capture has been established as their search for Rosales, who is known to go by others aliases, stretches nationwide.

According to authorities, Rosales exited his vehicle on a Texas roadway and fired multiple shots at Galloway, 47, before returning to his car and fleeing the scene. Rosales now faces a charge of capital murder, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said at a news conference Monday (Jan 24).

 

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said Galloway had been with his office for more than 12 years and had mentored and trained numerous younger officers. He is survived by a daughter and sister.

Anyone with information on Rosales’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

 

