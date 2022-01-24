H-Town
Harris County Sergeant Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash

A veteran of 20 years, Gutierrez served in HCSO’s Vehicular Crimes Division for the last 13 years

Tragic news to report concerning a 20-year law enforcement veteran who served our area. An off-duty sergeant with Harris County Sheriff’s Office has died after officials say he was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver in the northeast portion of Harris County Monday (Jan 24) .

Sergeant Ramon Gutierrez, 45, has been identified by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez as the officer struck in the fatal incident. According to reports, Gutierrez was on an extra job doing traffic control for a convoy of oversized machinery when he was hit by a female driver, later identified as 40-year-old Lavillia Spry, 40.

Investigators say the deputy was off his motorcycle and directing traffic when the crash occurred.

Deputies say Spry was apprehended by law enforcement shortly after the incident and taken into custody – she now faces charges of intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid, and evading arrest.

Gutierrez served in the Vehicular Crimes Division for the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for the last 13 years, according to Gonzalez. He leaves behind a wife, daughter and two sons.

