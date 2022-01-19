The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion shut down Instagram again earlier today when she shared a photo of herself showing off her toned, bikini-ready body! The rapper wore a two-toned, orange and pink, one shoulder, cut out swimsuit and gave us different angles for the ‘Gram. She paired the look with orange, platform sandals, long white stiletto nails, oversized silver hoop earrings, and dark shades. She wore her hair with bangs, wavy and long… so long that it dropped past her waist and graced the back of her thighs!

“FRIDAY ,” she captioned the post, alluding to the day her new single, “Lick” with Shenseea, which will be available for streaming this Friday. Check out the photo below.

“I see why you stop at every mirror, just to stare at your own posterior ,” one of Meg’s 27.4 million followers left underneath her hot pic while another wrote, “Beauty .”

The “Savage” rapper’s latest IG post comes just hours after she was trending online after rapper Pardison Fontaine took to the Internet to address breakup rumors. While the couple have kept things pretty low-key so far this year, there were claims that Pardi ended things with the hot girl, rumors that he quickly shut down in his Instagram story today.

“Stop this cap,” he wrote. “Nobody putting hands on nobody. At least not in that way. been seeing the break up rumors and was letting y’all imaginations run…but y’all getting to crazy…Ain’t give n***** a story so they made one…We really been on it double time.”

Rumors of a split began circulating after followers noticed that Megan had scrubbed all photos of the couple from her Instagram page. And while Megan hasn’t addressed the rumors, yet, we assume that Pardi speaks for both of them and that all is well with the lovebirds.

Don’t miss…

Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially Megan Thee Graduate!

Megan Thee Stallion Is Crowned Glamour Magazine’s Woman Of The Year

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Bawdy To Promote New Single was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: