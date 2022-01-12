H-Town
Divine Sisterhood: A Conversation With The Cast Of ‘Soul Purpose’

The 2018 Winner of Church Star's 'Best Gospel Stage Play' Is Coming To Houston

Conversation with the cast of Soul Purpose

Experience the story of five powerful African-American women who develop an unbreakable sisterhood and spiritual bond.

The women of Soul Purpose discover their chance meeting was divinely ordained, and through this, they reach a destination of purpose… together. Personal stories of trials and triumph will intertwine – making them all victorious in the end, as they learn one of life’s most important lessons: EVERY soul has a purpose.

Join us January 28th & 29th at 7:30 pm at the Wortham Center-Downtown Houston

Soul Purpose features the newest member of The Temptations – Producer, Actor and Singer, Tony Grant and Houston’s own Gospel Great, Kathy Taylor as well as an original soundtrack of music, written by Syleria Skinner.

Click here to purchase tickets www.soulpurposetageplay.com

COVID Protocols will be enforced for maximized public safety

Divine Sisterhood: A Conversation With The Cast Of ‘Soul Purpose’  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

