Tap Into Music Excellence with Remy Martin’s ‘Soundtrack To The City’ Playlists

Our friends at Remy Martin have Teamed Up for Excellence with us to bring you The SOUNDTRACK TO THE CITY! We will kick off the year with a different playlist for you to vibe to…whether its Acting Brand New in ’22 or showcasing our Houston History Makers or celebrating the women who are winning while making Hip Hop Herstory, our very own Young Jas has curated the songs so you can start your year off right.

Tap in below and if you feel like sipping while you listen, Grab a Remy Martin recipe here.

Also On 97.9 The Box: