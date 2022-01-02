Entertainment News
‘The Mack’ Actor Max Julien Dies At 88

Born Maxwell Banks, the Howard University graduate was also a designer and sculptor among other pursuits.

Max Julien In 'The Mack'

Max Julien, an actor who made a star turn as Goldie in the Blaxploitation classic The Mack, has died. Beyond acting, Julien was also a designer and sculptor among many other creative pursuits.

The news was broken by comic book writer, illustrator, and journalist David F. Walker via his Instagram account. Walker shared that he first met Julien back in 1996 and forged a strong friendship as a result.

From Walker’s Instagram post:

Jan. 1, 1945 – Jan. 1, 2022

I met Max back in 1996. He was a great human being, and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic…

R.I.P}}

Julien was born Maxwell Banks in 1933 and was raised in Washington, D.C. His acting career began in New York City via Off-Broadway productions ahead of a move out west to pursue the craft in Hollywood. Along with starring in The Mack in 1973, Julien also co-produced the Blaxploitation hit, Cleopatra Jones.

In 1997, Julien starred in the comedy film Def Jam’s How to Be a Player as Uncle Fred, and he reprised his Goldie role on the UPN series One on One in 2005.

Max Julien was 88.

'The Mack' Actor Max Julien Dies At 88

